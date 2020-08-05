MaForty resumes comedy skits

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD–winning comedian Dumisani “MaForty” Ndlovu who had put his comedy career on hold due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has decided to resume his skits and make people laugh as they could do with some comic relief.

MaForty revealed that he took some time off to focus on “other things” which consumed his time making him fail to commit himself to his art.

“I’d shelved my art but now I’m finally getting back onto it. I should have a show coming up soon. With the lockdown tightened, I’m relying on my team to find ways of putting out content. In the meantime, I’m focusing on writing my jokes,” he said.

Known for his hilarious acts, the talented comedian is expected to cheer up fans, most who are saddened by the ongoing pandemic, with his funny jokes.

The artiste started stand-up comedy in 2015 after he was persuaded by a friend and fellow stand-up comedian T1nda. The two launched a comedy club called Sanctified Comedy Club (SCC) and have performed in South Africa, Swaziland and Botswana among other places. @mthabisi_mthire