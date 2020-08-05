MaForty resumes comedy skits

05 Aug, 2020 - 13:08 0 Views
0 Comments
MaForty resumes comedy skits

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent
AWARDwinning comedian Dumisani “MaForty” Ndlovu who had put his comedy career on hold due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has decided to resume his skits and make people laugh as they could do with some comic relief.

MaForty revealed that he took some time off to focus on “other things” which consumed his time making him fail to commit himself to his art.

“I’d shelved my art but now Im finally getting back onto it. I should have a show coming up soon. With the lockdown tightened, I’m relying on my team to find ways of putting out content. In the meantime, I’m focusing on writing my jokes,” he said.

Known for his hilarious acts, the talented comedian is expected to cheer up fans, most who are saddened by the ongoing pandemic, with his funny jokes.

The artiste started stand-up comedy in 2015 after he was persuaded by a friend and fellow stand-up comedian T1nda. The two launched a comedy club called Sanctified Comedy Club (SCC) and have performed in South Africa, Swaziland and Botswana among other places. @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting