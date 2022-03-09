MaForty to celebrate mum with forthcoming show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PINT-sized comedian MaForty will next month stage one-man shows in Bulawayo and Harare that will reflect largely on his life and relationship with his mother.

The shows dubbed Mama’s Big Grownish, will start off in the capital on April 2 and then head to the City of Kings on April 23.

The one-man shows will be the fifth for the comical man who is on a mission to grow his brand.

MaForty started the one-man shows in 2016 with a show that was named MaForty’s Road to 30. This was followed by the Press Conference in 2018, then Ghetto Salad in 2020, his first sold-out show and last year’s sold-out show, I am not Mad.

The upcoming show will coincide with MaForty’s belated 35th birthday celebrations.

MaForty said the show will take his fans through his life journey, specifically, his relationship with his mum.

“The show will highlight the moments and bond mothers and their sons share,” said MaForty.

He said the show was named Mama’s Boy Grownish because there is a child in every human being.

“I’ll bring up my childish thoughts that still pop up at 35 years of age. This is an opportunity that I hope to use to sit with my family and friends and tell them when I’m going to get married so that they stop asking,” said MaForty..

The comedian said it is his hope to have his mum come down from England for the shows.