Magic Foot brand named Bulawayo Chiefs best social media and digital platform of 2020

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Magic Foot brand has named Bulawayo Chiefs as the best social media and digital platform of the year 2020.

Chiefs, who command a huge social media following due to their lively engagements on the platforms, have a following of 50 000 people on Twitter, which is more than any club in the country.

Twitter accounts aren’t usually the best sources of entertainment on social media, but Chiefs have made theirs a huge success largely through banter.

Chiefs have become the masters of social media banter, which they use to engage with fans and followers.

The humorous tweets and images from Chiefs’ Twitter timeline at one time attracted Italian Serie A side AS Roma, who went on to tweet about the Bulawayo-based side.

Chiefs built on their social media popularity to become the first local team to set up an online merchandise shop.

Bulawayo Chiefs media officer Thulani Sibanda, popularly known as “Javas”, said they are humbled to receive such an honour.

“Such recognition really means a lot to us as it goes a long way in proving that our efforts are being appreciated. We would like to thank all that have supported us along the way. We dedicate this one to everyone that has ever clicked like or retweeted our post and most of all to everyone that has commented on our posts,” said Sibanda. – @innocentskizoe