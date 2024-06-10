Magistrates’ Courts in Zimbabwe to go digital from January 2025.

JSC officers are on a public awareness campaign on the ongoing digitalisation project as they celebrate14 years of being independent from the PSC.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE digitisation of the magistrates’ courts programme towards a paperless judiciary system will roll out in earnest on 1st January next year, the Judiciary Services Commission (JSC) has revealed

In a statement to mark the 14th anniversary of the Commission’s independence from the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, JSC spokesperson Mr Daniel Nemukuyu said this year’s celebrations are being held in all the provinces under the theme “Phase 4 is coming: Magistrates’ Court going digital.”

He said the theme highlights the JSC’s latest initiative to digitise operations across all magistrates’ courts in the country. “As we celebrate our 14th year, we are excited to announce the fourth phase of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System that will be implemented on 1st January 2025. The magistrates’ courts will now go digital,” he said.

Phase 4, said Mr Nemukuyu, will see the full rollout of the digital case management system, e-filing, and other technological solutions to all magistrates’ courts nationwide, a critical step towards ensuring efficient, transparent, and accessible justice for all Zimbabweans.

“This year’s celebrations mark the commission’s continued efforts to modernise and improve the Zimbabwean judicial system. Over the past two years, the JSC has undertaken a comprehensive digital transformation of the judicial system, with Phases 1-3 of IECMS focusing on the superior courts,” said Mr Nemukuyu.

He said the day remains memorable to the JSC as it marked the complete separation of the administration of the affairs of the Judiciary from the Executive in compliance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

“On 10th June every year, we reach out to our stakeholders, interacting with stakeholders, celebrating our milestones. We also take the opportunity to interact with the people and inform them of the operations of the court and respond to any questions regarding the JSC and the court operations,” said Mr Nemukuyu.