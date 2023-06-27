Magwaba and The Pioneer Band, Greyson Tshuma lobby for GBV victims through song

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

SOUTH Africa-based rhumba outfit Magwaba and The Pioneer Band have joined forces with Greyson Tshuma in their latest offering which speaks of the need to assist gender-based violence victims.

The track titled GBV-Ubuhlungu Obungapheliyo will be available on a number of digital platforms as from Saturday.

Magwaba and The Pioneer Band leader Christopher Moyo said there is a need to fully empower GBV victims.

“As the Pioneers, we feel there’s more that needs to be done in empowering GBV victims and not just counselling. Through the track, we seek to lure individuals, companies and the Government to come up with mechanisms which are projects and loans for victims of GBV so that they are able to get out there, make a change and forget about all the pain they endured from what we regard as evil humans,” said Moyo. – @mthabisi_mthire