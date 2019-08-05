Magwaza, Bolamba arts embark on district tour

Mthabisi Tshuma

Multi-award-winning Bolamba Performing Arts group and rhumba musician Clement Magwaza have embarked on a tour of Gwanda as they seek to create a solid local fan base.

The shows which kicked off on Friday at Ntepe Business Centre, popularly known as Jahunda, are being held during the day to accommodate children and at night for imbibers.

On Friday, the artistes were given a rousing welcome by their Sotho speaking fans and in return they gave them a memorable performance that left them asking for more.

Bolamba Arts Director Mthabisi Dube said the tour was a way of thanking the Gwanda community for the continued support.

“We’re going around our rural areas performing for the people who’ve made us what we are today.

We’re now being recognised beyond our borders because of this support and for that, we’re grateful,” said Dube.

He said tomorrow the tour heads to Takaliawa Business Centre and the following day it will be at Gungwe Business Centre koHadebe.

On Thursday it will be at Nhwali Business Centre and the last show will be at Selonga Business Centre on Friday night.

Magwaza and his band Macrey Super Sounds are spicing up the tour.

When the tour dates were released last week, fans from Zezane in Beitbridge, Filabusi and Shashe in Gwanda encouraged the artistes to widen their tour to include their areas. — @mthabisi_mthire