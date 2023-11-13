Magwaza, Insimbi to headline Ngamo Fire Fest

Angela Sibanda, [email protected]

TSHOLOTSHO town is set to play host to the Ngamo Fire Festival next month.

The event which will feature performances from Clement Magwaza, Insimbi ZeZhwane and DJ Mapressa is expected to be held annually, uniting rural communities within the areas of Sipepa, Kapane, Ziga, Ngamo and surrounding places. It will run under the theme “Lokho esiku landa ngaphandle silakho ngkhaya”.

Ngamo is located in the northern part of Tsholotsho and shares an open border with the Hwange National Park. It is home to several safari lodges that accommodate tourists who visit Hwange and Victoria Falls.

One of the organisers of the forthcoming festival, DJ Mapressa said the festival was introduced to complement the existing Ngamo Soccer Academy tournaments.

“Ngamo Soccer Academy has been playing host to annual football tournaments on Christmas Eve. After the games, people usually have nothing else to entertain them so we’ve decided to add a game drive and the festival which will have live performances from our celebrated local artistes.

“We basically decided to come up with this event to keep people occupied and entertained during the festive season,” DJ Mapressa said.

He said the festival also seeks to boost domestic tourism by popularising game drives and making them a fashionable thing within rural communities.

For the past years, learners from schools in the area have been enjoying game drives through Campfire projects by local lodges.

It is with this background that the event promoters seek to familiarise local people with such experiences.

“We’re also trying to boost the tourism sector through game drives in partnership with Imvelo Safari Lodges. In December, the place has very few foreign tourists coming through so we’re taking this as an opportunity to promote domestic tourism.”