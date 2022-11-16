Magwaza prepares 13th album, Ebenezer release

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TOUTED as the best rhumba live stage performer, musician Clement Magwaza is set to release his 13th album next month.

Titled Ebenezer, the album is set to have seven tracks with the naming of the songs underway as the award-winning artiste is still contemplating catchy titles.

The official launch is set to be held on December 3 in South Africa at Hillbrow Theatre and December 17 at Kelvin Tshisanyama. This has become a norm for Magwaza in launching his albums outside the country either in South Africa and Botswana before he serenades his local fans. It has worked out for him, something that has seen the artiste being oversubscribed during the festive season.

The Kokotsha hit-maker said the Ebenezer album is largely an appreciation of the Almighty Lord.

“Through the album, I want to help people create a culture of gratitude towards those that help change their lives for the better,” he said.

Magwaza said he has set a target of releasing an album annually to ensure his fans are not short-starved during the festive period.

Last year, Magwaza launched his Sgidihoso in South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

– @mthabisi_mthire

