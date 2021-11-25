Magwaza to launch album in Bots, SA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

NAMED the king of rhumba/tshibilika through his following and energetic performance, Clement Magwaza will be put to test to ascertain if he still holds the crown when he stages a marathon launch of his 12th album in two countries over two days.

Tomorrow, he will take the Sgidihoso album to Botswana before taking it to South Africa on Saturday.

The album has seven tracks, Ihoso, Salithembisa, Savumelana, Nthembinkosi, Esqhongweni and others with surprise names.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz on Thursday while on his way to Botswana, Clement Magwaza said he is ready to show his prowess regionally.

“The reason why we chose to run the launch in two days in two countries is that we want to show that as the Magwaza brand, we have a large following and are still eager to even grow bigger.

“The album launch comes at the right time as we’re headed to the festive season. I promise my fans that it’ll be a December banger,” said Magwaza.

The album will be launched locally in Bulawayo on December 18 at Esiqongweni beer garden. – @mthabisi_mthire