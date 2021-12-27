Magwaza wows crowds in Tsholotsho

Mkhululi Ncube in Tsholotsho

Clement Magwaza on Friday showed that he is by far the best rhumba live stage performer as he dished out a top-drawer performance at Mathetshaneni Village in Tsholotsho.

The two-day event that was a house-warming party was hosted by South Africa-based businessman Ndumiso Sibanda.

Villagers thronged the Sibanda homestead where more than two dozen artistes, mostly rhumba, were performing.

On Friday, the event was almost spoiled by a PA System malfunction which was later fixed and on the second day which was Christmas, it was washed away as many artistes failed to perform due to the rains.

Insimbi Zezhwane who were “playing at home” were first on stage and had the fans on their toes although the sound system compromised their set. They were followed by Khaya Arts who also delivered.

Ndux Junior who followed after, together with his guitarists, exhibited their skills well, but his session was also disturbed by the sound.

Dubia Masters frontman TK Dube later fixed the PA system.

Mcebisi Mlilo of Amathonga Amahle Brothers had a good performance that saw fans throwing money on the stage as they asked him to play again the hit, Border Post from his latest album.

Magwaza was next on stage and he did not waste time as he did what he knows best. Supported by eight dancers, four men and three ladies who included his wife, Magwaza was miles ahead of his fellow artistes. The musician has mastered what fans want and he gave them just that.

After a non-stop performance, Magwaza closed his act by showing his crew and fans that he is the leader of the pack when he exhibited his dancing skills.

It was clear on stage that the Kokotsha Makokotsha master does not take fans for granted as he demonstrated that he adequately prepared for the show.

When Fiselani “Samangwe” Ngwenya of Mlambos Express Band, Tsheba Boys and the legendary Themba “Boyoyo” Mathe took to the stage, Magwaza had set the bar too high.

Even the party host, Sibanda was left satisfied by Magwaza’s act.

“For me, the Magwaza performance was top notch. Mcebisi also had a good performance and connected well with fans who continued asking him to repeat one of his songs,” Sibanda said.

After fixing the PA system on Friday, TK Dube who was ready to perform on Saturday as the opening act, was forced off the stage with his Dubia Masters by the heavy rains.

Many other srtistes who include Mr Bones, Madlela Sikhobokhobo and Abafana Baka Mlotsha also failed to perform because of the heavy downpour.