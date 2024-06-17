Mahachi, Imbayago hog limelight with centuries as NPL roars to life

Knights – 257-8 in 45 overs (Winfred Matende 75, Lastie Chinyengetere 55*, Calvin Mabvute 50; Tafara Chingwara 5/35, Kumbirayi Phiri 1/7, Nkosilathi Nungu 1/48)

Scorpions – 261-8 in 34.3 overs (Tafadzwa Mahachi 106, Blessed Muzite 58, Takunda Madembo 33; Joe Khoma 4/56, Tawananyasha Kasondo 2/38, Sydney Murombo 1/38)

Scorpions won by two wickets

A brilliant century from Tafadzwa Mahachi was the main factor in Scorpions’ two-wicket victory over Knights in their National Premier League (NPL) match at Masvingo Sports Club on Sunday, although in the end it proved to be a very close finish.

Knights, batting first, did well to reach 258 for seven wickets in their 45 overs, their first highlight being a second-wicket partnership of 103 between Calvin Mabvute (50) and Winfred Matende (75).

However, once they were separated Tafara Chingwara sliced through the middle order, taking five wickets for 35 runs, and from 132 for one Knights slumped to 162 for seven.

There followed a remarkable innings from Lastie Chinyengetere, who came in at number nine and hit brilliantly, scoring 55 not out off only 31 balls, with four sixes and three fours, enabling Knights to reach 258 for seven wickets.

Scorpions were given a dynamic start by Mahachi and Blessed Muzite, who put on a great opening partnership that raised 187 runs in less than 21 overs.

Muzite scored 58, but Mahachi was first out, having made 106 runs off 70 balls, with four sixes and 14 fours.

They were both dismissed by Joe Khoma, who began a middle-order collapse, as wickets fell steadily, three of them at 257 with victory just two runs away.

To the Scorpions’ relief, Chingwara came in next to hit the first ball he received for four, and the match was won.

Queens Sports Club – 201-8 in 45 overs (Rowyn Konson 60, Petros Sithole 49, Chris Mpofu 43*; Takunda Manyama 4/39, Arineshto Vezha 2/25, Carlton Takawira 1/34)

Strikers – 192 all out in 44.3 overs (Panashe Gwatiringa 52, Takunda Manyama 25*, Timothy Mukondiwa 20; Petros Sithole 2/32, Tanatswa Bechani 2/33, Chris Mpofu 1/25)

Queens Sports Club won by nine runs

A century partnership between Rowyn Konson and Petros Sithole was the main factor in Queens Sports Club’s tight nine-run victory over NPL debutants Strikers at Kwekwe Sports Club on Sunday.

Batting first, they made a dreadful start by losing their first four wickets for only 18 runs in eight overs.

This was when the heroic pair stepped in with 105 for the fifth wicket in 25 overs, before Sithole went for 49 and Konson continued until his score was 60.

Chris Mpofu followed them with 43 not out, taking the total to 201 for eight wickets.

Takunda Manyama was the most successful bowler with four wickets for 39 runs.

Strikers passed 100 with only three wickets down, and eight men in their side reached double figures.

Unfortunately for them, the only man to pass 25 was Panashe Gwatiringa, who from number three scored a fine 52 off 54 balls, although Manyama and Arineshto Vhezha nearly caused a shock by adding 40 for the last wicket.

However, they were still 10 runs short of their target when, with three balls left, Vhezha was run out and Queens gained their narrow victory.

Rainbow – 276-5 in 45 overs (Clive Imbayago 107, Nadim Patel 57, Ronak Patel 54; Carl Mumba 2/55, Luke Jongwe 1/56)

Rimuka – 235 all out in 44.3 overs (Nyasha Mayavo 85, Victor Chirwa 66, Takudzwanashe Kaitano 20; Victor Nyauchi 3/23, Daniel Jakiel 3/50, Ronak Patel 2/37)

Rainbow won by 41 runs

A fine century from Clive Imbayago empowered the Rainbow innings and led eventually to what appears on paper to be a comfortable 41-run victory over a strong Rimuka side in the NPL clash at Kadoma Sports Club on Sunday.

Imbayago, in at number four, shared a third-wicket partnership of 118 with opening batter Ronak Patel, who made 54.

His next partner was Nadim Patel, who made an aggressive 57 off 37 balls, their partnership being worth 103 as Imbayago hit out more powerfully.

Imbayago reached his century just before the innings closed, finishing with 107 not out off 116 balls, with 11 fours.

This was achieved against a bowling attack that included Carl Mumba, who took two wickets, Luke Jongwe, who took one, and Brandon Mavuta, who had no success.

Rimuka lost their openers for 37 runs, but when Victor Chirwa (66) and Nyasha Mayavo (85) were together, adding 149 for the third wicket, they appeared to be coasting to victory.

However, there followed a disastrous collapse, and no subsequent batter even reached double figures as the team crashed to 235 all out, with three balls to spare.

Victor Nyauchi and Daniel Jakiel both took three wickets, and there were two for Ronak Patel, as the last eight wickets tumbled for 49 runs and victory was theirs. -ZC