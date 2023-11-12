Mahachi speaks on his ambition and fitness levels

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FORMER Zimbabwe Warriors star Kudakwashe Mahachi has revealed that he looks forward to winning the league title with his Ghananian club Medeama.

Mahachi, who is yet to reach full fitness after a long spell out of action, made his debut appearance in the club’s colours about a fortnight ago.

The winger joined Medeama in August.

“Just like the coach said, my fitness was low but I’m training everyday so I would like to thank the coaches for pushing me. I have said it, as a foreigner, you need to deliver so I am not putting myself under pressure. I believe my team can do anything we want to do because we’re winning games. Our mentality is to retain our league title,” he told Ghana’s Soccernet website. -@FungaiMuderere