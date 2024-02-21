Mahachi tight lipped on next move

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]w

FORMER Warriors, Highlanders and Chicken Inn attacking midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi has remained tight-lipped on his next move saying he is yet to make a decision on which local club to join.

Mahachi, who watched the Highlanders versus Bulawayo Chiefs friendly matches that were played on Sunday at Luveve Stadium, has been heavily linked with a move to Harare giants Dynamos.

Some reports have linked him with a move to Highlanders.

The player was recently discarded by Ghanaian football champions Medeama five months into his one year contract.

“I think it will be premature for me to state which club I will be joining. I need to be patient and let those handling my issues reach a consensus. I still believe that I can play. It all needs hard work,” said Mahachi.

With his former club Chicken Inn shutting the door in his face, the winger is understood to be in contact with key Dynamos officials who have okayed negotiations between him and the team.

Mahachi is said to have principally agreed to get the same salary that highest earners on the team are taking home.

DeMbare have reportedly laid a bold maker on their 2024 ambitions after luring Mahachi and Khama Billiat who are expected to soon sign for them.

Billiat has been without a team since June last year when his deal with South African football giants Kaizer Chiefs expired.

He refused to sign for another contract offered to him by Amakhosi as it had substantial reductions in wages.

The former Warriors poster boy has failed to attract interest from another club in the neighbouring country despite reported considerations by Supersport, Cape Town City and Richards Bay.

Last season’s first runners-up Manica Diamonds have reportedly joined the race for Khama’s signature.

The Mutare based side is said to have put a lucrative deal on offer for the services of ex-Warriors midfield talisman.

It is believed that the Gem Boys are dangling a US$20 000 signing-on fee for Billiat plus a monthly salary of US$4 000 almost three times of what the Glamour Boys purportedly offered.

Last week, Manica Diamonds chairman Masimba Chihowa said as a club they are not so much into bidding wars for players.

During the local transfer-window some of the Castle Lager Premier League teams always become tempted to break the bank all in an effort to strengthen their squads and win trophies.

“We always desist from the madness. It’s not associated with us. It’s not part of our culture. Player bidding is not good, we recruit players that come with ordinary monetary demands,” said Chihowa

Ambitious and free spending Simba Bhora are said to be the third outfit that wants to land the signature of Billiat.

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star was among the highest earners in the South African elite football league taking home over R850 000 a month.

He trained with SuperSport United last month with the hope of securing a contract, but the deal collapsed after coach Gavin Hunt opted against signing him. — @FungaiMuderere