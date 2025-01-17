Mahatshula suburb horror: Step-dad sentenced to 60 years for raping 15-year-old stepdaughter

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A 39-YEAR-OLD man from Mahatshula suburb was sentenced to 60 years in jail for raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter on several occasions since 2022, whenever her mother was away.

As a result of the abuse, the victim became pregnant and was forced to undergo an abortion.

The man, whose name has been withheld to protect the victim’s identity, was sentenced to 60 years in prison by Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Mr Matthew Mutiro on three counts of rape.

Mr Mutiro sentenced him to 20 years for each count; however, he will serve a total of 20 years effectively, as the magistrate ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

The prosecutor, Mr Jethro Mada, said the offender began raping his stepdaughter in 2022 after her mother went to attend a funeral in Nkayi, leaving the victim and her younger sister in his company.

He informed the court that during the first incident, the victim started bleeding and begged him to stop. Following the assault, he left US$1 on the bed and departed.

In aggravation, Mr Mada argued that the offender deserved a harsh sentence for the pain and trauma inflicted on his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

“The offender had a duty to protect the victim, considering their relationship. The victim suffered the psychological pain of having to undergo an abortion at such a young age,” said Mr Mada.