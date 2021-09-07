Mahcoy finally finds feet in music…readies debut EP release

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

Trevor Sibanda (Mahcoy) who is a rapper, poet, producer and actor, has had to wait for over six years to venture openly into his craft that he is passionate about.

The young artiste who is inspired by the likes of Ice Cube, Lil-Wayne, Stunner and Winky D had challenges with his family who were against him venturing into the arts. But now, he said he has managed to get his family to appreciate his talent which has pushed him to prepare to drop his first EP.

“On October 4, I will drop my first EP titled Ndinofamba naJesu. Songs featured include Paita Noise, Keys and Hondo featuring Mr Kata. Since I was young, I loved singing, but the fact that my family didn’t want to appreciate having a musician in the family made it challenging for me to break through,” said Mahcoy.

“My first single My Saviour got appreciation from many people who gave me the zeal to do music although I’d do it secretly. As I drop my debut EP, I hope to grow and learn from many people in the sector,” said Mahcoy. – @mthabisi_mthire