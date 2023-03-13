Uncategorised

Mahendere, Siza Mdlongwa to headline KEC all-night prayer

13 Mar, 2023 - 18:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Mahendere, Siza Mdlongwa to headline KEC all-night prayer Michael Mahendere

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

MULTI-award-winning musician Michael Mahendere and local gospel muso Siza Mdlongwa are set to headline the Kingdom Empowerment Centre (KEC) Grand Finale All Night Prayer slated for March 31.

Other artistes set to perform are Jacob Song, Viollar Shandukurai, Pastor Nodumo Sibanda and Xolani Dube. The event is set to be held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Hall 3 from 7pm.

Said KEC founder Prophet Bruce Edwards: “The Grand Finale is an annual Christian city revival whose mission is to empower, inspire and uplift Bulawayo and its people in all ramifications of life. It’s hosted by KEC in partnership with Prophet Bruce and Pamela Edwards.

Prophet Bruce Edwards

“All our guests are seasoned voices with a proven record of success and these are Minister Michael Mahendere, Reverend Mhlanga, Apostle Magagula and Apostle B Java who are all global voices that have transformed the lives of millions across the globe.”

Prophet Edwards said they will also host local musicians whose names will be released soon.

– @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting