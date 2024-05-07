Mahii set for big send off

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE late Bheka ‘Mahii’ Sibanda will be laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery tomorrow (Wednesday).

A service will be held at Amphitheatre at 8am before his body is taken to it’s final resting place.

To be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery, a person should have resided in Bulawayo for a continuous period of 20 years and must have made outstanding contribution to the well-being of the community as a whole in one or more fields such as civic matters, education, religious or business leadership, sports and charity among others.

Sibanda’s contribution in sport and business is well documented hence the honour of a burial at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Sibanda collapsed and died on Saturday morning. He was 49.

The late Sibanda is a well known Highlanders member.

Over the years, he has been assisting the club’s developmental sides and also helping ball boys with refreshments at matches.

He was now vice chairman at Premiership new boys Arenel.

Sibanda ran a taxi in the late 1990s into the new millennium before venturing into bearings, industrial and mining hardware.

He was a people’s person, ever joking when in the company of his friends.

Mourners are gathered at his Nketa 9 residence.

House number 7595.

— @innocentskizoe.