Mahobele wins gold in SA Senior Champs

The Chronicle

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

MKHUSELI Mahobele scooped gold for Zimbabwe on the second day of the ongoing South Africa Senior National Championships that are taking place at Newton Park Swimming Pool in Gqeberha.

Mahobele won the top prize in the 200-metre butterfly event with a new best time. She achieved the feat in a time of 2.31.72, moving from 2.32.92. The time was her new personal best.

Ryan Franceys

Olympian Donata Katai also managed to reach the B final of the 50-metre backstroke while in the men’s side, Liam O’Hara is the second alternate in the 200-metre individual medley going into the second and final session later tonight.

Apart from the medal achieved by Mahobele, other swimmers managed to set new personal best times in the first session of the proceedings. In the 200-metre individual medley, Mikayla Mkwabarara set a new time of 2.43.10 from 2.50.60 while Tanatswa Chandiwana moved to 2.44.44 from 2.47.09. Ryan Franceys set a new time of 2.20.79 from 2.23.75. – @brandon_malvin

