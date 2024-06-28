Mahogany TV brings mature RnB and hip-hop vibes to Gweru

Patrick Chitumba, Online Reporter

All roads in Gweru lead to the Bowling Club for an old school RnB and Hip Hop party hosted by Mahogany TV.

According to Ngonidzashe Ndlela, also known as Xrey from team Mahogany TV, the event on Saturday is strictly for grown and mature old school RnB and Hip Hop lovers.

“Tomorrow, we are hosting the old school RnB and Hip Hop Party for the first time in Gweru. This is a function for strictly the grown and mature 80s and 90s babies,” he said.

“The party is mainly targeting those aged 30 and up and will be held at the Bowling Club. A VIP setup will be arranged in our outdoor area, with plenty of heaters to ensure no one has to worry about the cold weather,” he said.

Xrey also mentioned that the party will feature DJs Clive and Dee Nice from Harare, along with local DJs Raza, Mash (both from Mahogany TV), and Blac OG.

“Our host will be the legendary Daddy K,” he said.