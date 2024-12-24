Mai Mwamuka Ends Year on a High Note with Worship Well Online Session

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

SEASONED gospel songstress and preacher Mai Mwamuka is set to mingle, worship, and praise God with her followers when she hosts the final session of Worship Well for 2024.

The event will be broadcast live on her YouTube page, Mai Mwamuka, on December 28, starting from 8.30PM. It will feature performances and sermons.

Mai Mwamuka told Chronicle Showbiz that the event is a thanksgiving for both this and the forthcoming year.

“A year is not just one day, two days, or a week, but is made up of 365 days, many weeks, hours, and minutes. God has seen us through challenges, and we are still alive and thankful. Some have gone to be with the Lord, and though heaven is a beautiful place, no one desires to leave this life just yet. That’s why, when someone passes away, we view it as a misfortune. However, when we read the word of God, we understand that those whose lives are with God are in a beautiful place.

“We are still here, alive, and we must understand God’s assignment for us. On this day, we will be thanking God. We decided to host this online worship session to celebrate the Worship Well family, which has grown to include other families in places like Harare. Because the event is regularly held online, it has expanded globally,” said Mai Mwamuka.

She added that worshippers and believers should come together to celebrate their successes and the gift of life.

“We want to celebrate how the Lord has seen us through the year, protecting us, providing for us, and above all, giving us victory. We will also thank Him for the year 2025, as thanksgiving is often the precursor to a miracle.

“We see this in the example of Jesus Christ at the tomb of Lazarus, where He said, ‘Father, I thank You because You always hear me.’ Similarly, before feeding the 5,000 and 4,000, Jesus first gave thanks. So, for 2025, we thank God for the year ahead, knowing that it will release miracles for us,” said Mai Mwamuka.

