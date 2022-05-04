Mai Mwamuka raises bar at Worship Encounter

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

GOSPEL songstress Mai Mwamuka on Sunday proved that she is a gem in the industry as she raised the bar with her Worship Encounter event that was held in Bulawayo.

From the world-class stage that was erected by a team led by top choreographer Saimon Mambazo to the richness of the talent of her band, the concert was off the hook.

Praise and worship were the order of the day in the half-filled auditorium at Word of Life church in the city centre.

The show kicked off shortly after 3pm with prominent men and women of the cloth attending.

Hosted by radio personality MaNurse and Pastor Tanyanyiwa, the show kicked off with a stellar performance from One Spirit Choir. The group performed songs, The Blood Medley, Ngeke Ngilahleke, Yahweh and IBeat medley.

Next up on stage was Vuyo Brown whose talent seems to be growing with each passing day. She left the crowd in awe as she performed her hit tracks Angimbonanga, Thula Wazi and Runyararo.

The moment that everyone had been waiting for came as Mai Mwamuka got on stage accompanied by a band that had artistes who are now brands to reckon with. These included Blessing Stot (producer and bass guitarist), Samuzik (guitarist) and Obey Mudiwa (drummer). Backing vocalists were Nigel Kamwenda (turner), Thabo Moyo (turner), Mimmie Tarukwana (soprano), Taboka Siavutha (alto), Anesu Chirongo (alto), Nonsikelelo Tshuma (soprano) and Rebecca Hlongwane (alto).

When Mai Mwamuka took to the stage, she was given a standing ovation. She opened up her performance with the track Give Thanks before performing We Give You All the Glory, Igama Lenkosi, Totenda Jesu, Zita Renyu, Worship Medley, Baba Ndiregerere and Ndoda.

Those who wanted to be saved and born again were given the opportunity to do so during her performance.

Mai Mwamuka then invited all pastors who were in attendance to pray for a prosperous Zimbabwe.

She also used the Worship Encounter to give a platform to singers who were not part of the lineup to share the stage with her as she performed the song No other name/Hakuna Zita. Over 10 artistes including Siza Mdlongwa joined her on stage and they put on a superb performance. So perfect was it that many felt it had been rehearsed before.

Before leaving the stage, Mai Mwamuka wrapped up her set with the song Akekho and hit single Panenyasha.

Next up was Vocal Ex who closed off the event in style. – @mthabisi_mthire