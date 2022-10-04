Mai Mwamuka reigns supreme . . . stages well executed Worship Encounter

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

From topping radio charts countrywide to winning the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards People’s Choice gong last year, Mai Mwamuka’s musical journey has been filled with so much success.

In May this year, she began a journey of testing the waters of her popularity through live shows, starting off at the Word of Life auditorium in Bulawayo where she held the Worship Encounter that saw the venue being half filled.

Fast forward to five months later, Mai Mwamuka made history on Saturday as the auditorium was filled to the brim with some of the attendees having a torrid time finding sitting places.

From the marketing of the High Praise Experience and You Reign EP launch, everything was top-notch. On the day of the event, attendees were treated to a photo shoot entrance with a banner of Mai Mwamuka, and the way people patiently waited for their turn to pose for photos, proved why she is the reigning Roil BAA People’s Choice.

The stage was lit up in an international format, something that has become the case with Mai Mwamuka’s live shows.

The event kicked off with attendees being given a profile of Mai Mwamuka where the Margaret Mwamuka Foundation was also unveiled to the general populace.

Turning to the performances, Adrian Kaputen opened the stage and ignited a spark of fun and praise that was sealed by the next performer, Wavuma hitmaker Pastor Barak. Tatenda Gands, Annar Mass and Psalmist Thembinkosi were to take over followed by Felix Elisha before Bulawayo Sibambene showcased their art.

Botswana-based Mai Zee took over the stage and showed her Midas touch as a foreign act and did well as she made way for the host.

As expected from the host, Mai Mwamuka did not disappoint as she gave her all. She also took the opportunity to launch her much-anticipated EP titled You Reign which fans gladly danced to.

Mai Mwamuka was then joined on the stage by Baba Wale, Moses Zivengwa, and Women of Valour for performances of songs they collaborated on.

However, due to the failure to start the event at the prescribed time of 2pm, other acts failed to perform. Nonetheless, the live show proved that Mai Mwamuka has graduated to another level where she is well versed in how to organise and perform at a live show.