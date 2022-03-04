Mai Mwamuka to get her RoilBAA stand tomorrow

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Friday, the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) announced that they will hand over a residential stand to gospel singer and 2021 Roil BAA People’s Choice Award Winner Mai Mwamuka on Saturday.

The 200 square meter housing stand in Cowdray Park (11862) was sponsored by Thirty Boulevard in partnership with PPC Zimbabwe, Builders Choice, Elgiboh Guest Lodge, Pump and Steel and Nash Paints who will support the construction of the house.

The statement released by Roil BAA read, “As the organisers we are excited to unveil one of the biggest prizes from the last edition. We also take this time to appreciate the sponsors who have committed themselves to support the arts and walking with us on this journey, it is our hope that this is the beginning of more amazing things for our sector. – @eMKlass_49