Mai Mwamuka Worship Gala on today

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

Mai Mwamuka, a gospel singer, will be hosting the second edition of her Highly Lifted Up Worship Gala today.

The event will take place at the Family of God auditorium in the Bulawayo CBD and will feature diverse artistes including South Africa-based Pastor Levy Moyo, Pastor Josh Kays, Minister WeNyasha, Danny Elsha, Obert Chari, Rose Mambo, Pastor Lorraine, Mama Susana, Faith Mucha, Nita, Natsisai, Paula Sarah, Audrey Chenai, Vocal Ex, Pslams Revealed, and Apex Dance Group.

In addition to the performances, Mai Mwamuka will also launch her new 10-track album, Faithful God and record a live DVD performance.

The new album features collaborations with several artistes and has tracks — Dwala Lami featuring Vocal Ex, Zuva Guru featuring Obert Chari, Panenyasha (Amapiano) featuring Min Anesu Chirongo, Mavodloza featuring Dorcas Moyo, You Reign, Ngizinikela, Usacheme featuring Mathias Mhere, Zvipikirwa, the title track and Akekho (bonus song). She said the album comes with new packages as she jumped onto the youthful Yanos beat.

Mai Mwamuka stated that the event will feature diverse arts specialties such as music, poetry, drama, comedy and the word. She added that the event will last from 6pm to 5am with people from all over the country welcome to attend.

“We’re having a gala that will have diverse arts specialties. On this day, I’m also releasing collaborations that I’ve done with many artistes. I’ll also be recording some hymns on the day that will be released as a hymns collection,” she said.

The event will also include a special medley to honour the late Apostle Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, who inspired Mai Mwamuka’s musical journey at the age of 50.

“I’ll also record a special medley to celebrate the great iconic legend Apostle Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti whom God used to provoke the artistic grace in me, leading to the beginning of a musical journey at an advanced age of 50.”

The music gala is her second and is a continuation of the first Highly Lifted Up Worship Gala which was held in 2018 in five cities – Mutare, Masvingo, Gweru, Victoria Falls and Bulawayo. – @mthabisi_mthire