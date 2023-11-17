Mai Titi added to HCM Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

MUSICIAN Mai Titi is set to join a star-studded lineup of musicians performing at the Harris Continental Music (HCM) Festival set for December 2 in Bulawayo.

The event, it its second edition, will be held at Queens Sports Club, a shift from last year’s which was held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall 4.

Mai Titi known mostly in the music circles for her feature on Baba Harare’s hit track Rita, will share the stage with South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest and a lively local list of artistes that include Winky D, Fab G MshanakaGogo, Killer T, Mzoe 7, Bazooka, Jah Signal, DJ Mzoe, DJ Eugy, and DJ Ash T.

Harris Lodges’ general manager Jordan Dube said: “We want our show to be the best and actually the mother of all shows this December in the whole country. That’s why we added Mai Titi because she’s trending in Zimbabwe.

“She’s so energetic that she’s going to bring a whole vibe to the show and also stand in for female artistes.”

– @mthabisi_mthire