Mai TT fans defend her, others want her jailed

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Mai TT’s fans are offering words of encouragement and support during what they describe as a difficult time for her while others say she must jailed for her crime.

Following her arrest and conviction for theft of trust property on Tuesday, fans took to social media to offer their support for Mai TT, while others were unsympathetic.

Harare Magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda on Tuesday remanded her in custody pending sentencing, yesterday which was postponed to today.

This was the culmination of Mai TT’s fraud trial where the popular comedienne borrowed US$10 000 from a loan shark using a hired car as collateral (Mercedes Benz), then a stolen car (Audi Q5) and then an invalid passport.

Mai TT denied the fraud charges arguing that she never gave the complainant, Ms Rachel Mhuka, a Mercedes Benz vehicle as surety for the loan which she undertook to repay by November 30 last year.

Allegations are that the Mercedes Benz Mai TT gave as surety to Mhuka was hired. Mai TT later claimed back the Mercedes Benz saying it did not belong to her and handed over another vehicle, an Audi Q5.

This car she again retrieved and replaced with an invalid passport as surety

When Mhuka realised that the passport was invalid, she confronted Mai TT who immediately returned the second vehicle.

In January this year, police from Rhodesville approached Mhuka and seized the car saying it had been stolen from Else Event Car Hire.

This was after the company reported Mai TT for theft of trust property.

In her judgment on Tuesday, Harare Magistrate Mrs Chibanda described the case as a “classic case of theft of trust property”

Her fans on social media expressed sympathy for her situation and the impact it could have on her and her family.

The sentiment that everyone deserves a second chance is a common one among Mai TT’s fans.

Some said people make mistakes and it is important to learn from them and move forward.

On social media site Tik Tok, users such as @Lee_Ann_Cara said: “May grace locate her shame, and this be the last time for her to commit such a crime. We all make mistakes in life, and this is a lesson already for her. Mwari ave nenyasha shuwa!!!!’’said the fan

Other comments expressed concern for Mai TT’s well-being and the impact that her legal troubles could have on her children.

@Tabitha Dorcas Musekiwa’s comment on Facebook pointed out that Mai TT is a single mother who was trying to provide for her children,

“Eish enemies single woman who was trying for her own kids really? If it is the will of God it is well but if it is the hands of enemies they must be put to shame. she must be free so that she can continue looking after her kid,’’ she said.

Other fans are against those who have made Mai TTs incident a laughing stock. A fan on TikTok commented: “This is not even a laughing matter. Bitterness is now our staple food as Zimbabweans. finding happiness in sm1’s suffering. It’s not right.’’

However, some on social media said Mai TT must face the music as she committed a crime, no matter the reasons such as @Phil Dube on Tik Tok.

“But she should learn to live within her means if you don’t have it don’t borrow/hire klaaar.”

Another @shava_chihera said: “Not feeling any sorry till adzosera mari dzevanhu. Why living a competition life when you don’t afford it? uhmm uhm.”

One @Mqhewukazi blamed her fans for cheering her on and defending her when she was breaking the law.

“The problem is her fans who kept applauding her when people pointed her wrongs they hated on them. Now they want to pretend they care.”

Mai TT awaits her sentencing which is expected anytime this afternoon.