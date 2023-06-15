Mai TT jailed NINE MONTHS

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Zimbabwean comedian Mai TT will serve an effective nine months in prison for defaulting community service eight years ago and being convicted for theft of trust property on Tuesday.

This was the outcome of her sentencing by Harare Magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda this afternoon.

According to H Metro, the reasons for sentencing the court considered that accused is a female offender who has two minor children.

“It’s a well-settled position that sentencing should be rationale and fair. The court takes cognizant that she didn’t benefit from the offense as the car was recovered.

The court appreciates that the conviction already embarrasses her but a fine would trivialize the offense,” said Mrs Chibanda.

She said, according to H Metro, community service would have been appropriate, but Mai TT has proven that she’s not eligible for community service.

“She is therefore sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, six months are suspended on condition that she doesn’t commit a similar offense in the next five years and six months are effective.

“For defaulting on 105 hours community service six years ago, Mai TT will also serve three months in prison. In total Mai TT will serve nine months in custody.”

This was the culmination of Mai TT’s fraud trial where the popular comedienne borrowed US$10 000 from a loan shark using a hired car as collateral (Mercedes Benz), then a stolen car (Audi Q5) and then an invalid passport.

Mai TT denied the fraud charges arguing that she never gave the complainant, Ms Rachel Mhuka, a Mercedes Benz vehicle as surety for the loan which she undertook to repay by November 30 last year.

Allegations are that the Mercedes Benz Mai TT gave as surety to Mhuka was hired. Mai TT later claimed back the Mercedes Benz saying it did not belong to her and handed over another vehicle, an Audi Q5.

This car she again retrieved and replaced with an invalid passport as surety

When Mhuka realised that the passport was invalid, she confronted Mai TT who immediately returned the second vehicle.

In January this year, police from Rhodesville approached Mhuka and seized the car saying it had been stolen from Else Event Car Hire.

This was after the company reported Mai TT for theft of trust property.

Eight years ago, Mai TT defaulted a community service sentence for another case and this came up during trial when her lawyer requested the same sentence.