Mai TT sentencing postponed

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Mai TT (real name Felistas Murata Edwards), a Zimbabwean comedian and social media personality will be sentenced tomorrow, for her conviction of theft of trust property.

Mai TT appeared at Harare Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for sentencing but was remanded in custody until tomorrow.

The sentencing was postponed due to new information regarding her eligibility for community service as a non-custodial sentence option.

According to an H-Metro thread on Twitter, the prosecutor, Monalisa Magwenzi, submitted that Mai TT may not be eligible for community service due to previous convictions.

“The community service department needed time to verify this information, as it would have a bearing on Mai TT’s suitability for bail or not.”

In response, Mai TT’s lawyer expressed surprise at the prosecutor’s submissions, as they had previously indicated that Mai TT had no known records.

However, the magistrate, Munashe Chibanda, gave the community service officer until the following day to verify any previous convictions, stating that the court needed this information to make a decision on the sentence.

Mai TT will have to wait until the following day to learn her fate, and she will remain in custody until then.

The outcome of the sentencing will depend on the court’s decision on her eligibility for community service and any previous convictions that may have come to light.