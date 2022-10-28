Mai TT to host opening of new flea market mall

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai TT is set to make a special guest appearance in the City of Kings tomorrow, where she is pencilled to launch a new flea market mall.

The mall, Star Revenue Complex is situated at George Silundika between 5th and 6th Avenues.

The owner of the building, Mrs Barbra Ndlovu, said she was delighted in hosting Mai TT, as she too was a strong-willed business woman.

“She is idolised and admired by a lot of people, especially women. She has a strong will both in business and socially… and that makes her adorable and fierce, she always bounces back whenever she drifts afar. Mai TT is also a business woman, apart from her comedy skits. She possesses great knowledge in the field of business and has great ethics. Apart from providing entertainment tomorrow, she will be here to discuss business as well as to perform meet and greet sessions with the public,” said Mrs Ndlovu stating that the event was free and open to the public.

Construction of the mall began in November 2021. The mall has the capacity to hold at least 162 stalls but only has 92 occupants so far.

Mrs Ndlovu said she had channeled US$253 000 into the project, which is still yet to be completed.

“What I aim to do here is to contribute towards beautifying the city, as well as raising standards of flea markets. We are tired of this cliché of having flea markets being situated in the outskirts and having people operating in dirty and disgraceful places.

“Hopefully by mid-2023, we would be talking of a different story, as we want small to medium entrepreneurs being realised and appreciated for economic drivers,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

Mrs Ndlovu said the mall was opened for operations in May this year, as a way of raising funds to complete construction.

“The thrust is to beautify the mall by having it completely tiled, fitted with glass stalls and have clean and hygienic ablution facilities. The mall will only have SMEs that sell non-consumables, such as clothing and cosmetics,” said Mrs Ndlovu.