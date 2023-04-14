Maid kidnaps 8 month old baby

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A 16-YEAR-OLD domestic worker, has been arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her boss’ 8-month old baby.

The girl, who cannot be named due to her age, was arrested in Mberengwa four days after taking the baby from Zvishavane where the family resides.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the girl, who hails from Mushandike Resettlement Scheme in Masvingo, is being charged with kidnapping.

“On 9 April 2023, the suspect got employed as a domestic worker by Memory Sibanda (38) of Mandava Township in Zvishavane. The following day, she was left in care of the baby and three other children aged 14, 12 and 8 while the employer went to work,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The suspect, according to police, stole US$60 and went away with the 8-month old baby leaving the three other children playing.

Sibanda was compelled to report the matter to the police after noticing that the maid had not returned leading the police to launch a manhunt.

“On 12 April around 10AM police investigations led to the arrest of the suspect at Village 7 Sovelele in Sandawana in Mberengwa with the baby in her custody. The bay was subsequently taken to Zvishavane District Hospital where she is said to be in a stable condition. The suspect is set to appear in court facing kidnapping charges,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Police urged members of the public to employ people with traceable records.

“We are appealing to members of the public to ensure that they employ housemaids who have traceable records. Also make efforts to have your maids vetted by police before employing them and this is done freely at any police station. Parents and guardians of young children should not entrust or leave them under the custody of strangers,” he cautioned.