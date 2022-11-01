Maid kidnaps baby, police launch manhunt and appeal for information

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are looking for Kimberly Ncube (pictured) after she kidnapped her employer’s one year eight-month old son yesterday.

She also stole the family’s vehicle which was parked at their Paddonhurst house.

In a statement Bulawayo police deputy provincial spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele appealed for information from the public to locate the child.

“Police in Bulawayo are looking Kimberly Ncube, a female adult aged 19, she was employed as a maid in Paddonhurst in Bulawayo. She was left alone looking after her employer’s one year eight-month old son. She took advantage of her employer’s absence who had gone to work and she stole her white BMW 328i, registration number AEA8833 which was parked in the garage.

“She also also took the motor vehicle’s documents and also kidnapped the one year eight-month old son and disappeared with him. We suspect that she was assisted by her boyfriend,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

Anyone with information that may lead to the location of the child and motor vehicle should contact the investigating officer DS Chipinda on 0773288903 or 0292277523 or contact the officer in charge crime CID Homicide on 0779974490.