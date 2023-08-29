Maid steals US$228 from elderly employer

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

A MAID FROM Bulawayo who allegedly stole $228 from her elderly employer has accused the granny of lying about the incident.

Ms Silindeni Jele (73) residing in Montrose Surbub told a court that she entrusted her maid with $280 for bills and expenses.

However, Tanaka Ndlovu (18), the maid, absconded with $228.

Ndlovu pleaded not guilty to theft during her court appearance before Magistrate Mr Ndokera today, August 29, 2023.

The prosecution stated that on November 4, 2022, Jele entrusted the Ndlovu with $280 to cover expenses such as electricity, water bills, and medication, with an additional $52 to be delivered to the complainant’s sister in Mzilikazi.

Ndlovu, after going to Mzilikazi and leaving $52 there, failed to pay bills as instructed and did not return to the Jele’s house.

In her defence Ndlovu claimed that she had received $152, with $100 being her monthly salary as a maid. She denied any knowledge of the $228 mentioned by Jele.

Ndlovu stated that Jele had requested to borrow the $100 as an emergency, but she refused as she had not received her previous month’s salary.

According to Ndlovu’s statement, upon receiving the money from Jele, she took $100 as her monthly pay and proceeded to Mzilikazi to deliver $52 to Jele’s younger sister.

After visiting Mzilikazi, Ndlovu returned to her residence in Cowdry Park and was unable to resume work due to complications, as she was already pregnant at that time.

elderlyNdlovu was granted free bail, and her case has been scheduled for tomorrow, August 31, 2023.