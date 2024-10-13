Maids steal US$26K from employer, blow US$18k before arrest

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

In a shocking breach of trust, two Mutare housemaids were each handed a 3-year prison sentence after stealing US$26 000 from their employer’s bedroom.

In an official statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the sentencing of the two housemaids, Ntandoyenkosi Sibanda (32) of Chikanga, Mutare and Ashley Munyaradzi Matika (20) of Dangamvura, Mutare on theft charges.

“On the 11th of July 2024, the accused persons stole a cash box containing US$26 000 from their employer’s bedroom and shared the money. The duo was employed as house maids. The complainant discovered the offence the following day and made a police report. Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused persons and the recovery of the cash box and US$7 800.”

It was not revealed in the statement, what the maids blew $18 200 on.

“The accused persons were sentenced to 36 months imprisonment, of which 6 months were suspended. A further 12 months were suspended on condition of restitution. The remainder was suspended on condition that each of the accused persons completes 630 hours of community service”