Ajax Hotspurs date Mainline

Welldone Ndlovu

IN a much anticipated encounter in the Southern Region Division One, Mpopoma’s Ajax Hotspurs host in-form Mainline FC at Dingumuzi stadium in Plumtree.

The home team looks to collect maximum points like they did in their last outing, against Mosi Rovers who did not turn up for the show in game number 13 of the season last weekend.

The man to lookout for in this clash is Ajax’s speedy winger Brandon Bhekinkosi Dube who will be playing against his former pay masters.

The 28 year old expects a tough show from the opponents who are sitting in sixth place and are in high spirit after thrashing Binga 3-2 away in their last game.

“The weekend game, for me, is a tough one because it’s my former team so it will be me against my former fans, coaches and players. It will all be in the mind cause we desperately need three points and they are in form. ” said the talented winger.

Ajax Hotspurs are strengthening their squad as they have acquired the services of Tanaka “Forgie” Hove, a holding midfielder who played for log leaders Arenel Movers last season.

Ama Ajax Amahle, as they are popularly known by their legion of fans, are just above the relegation zone sitting in position

16 on the log of 18 teams.