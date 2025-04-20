Mainline FC fans outcry: “We are unhappy with the new team set up.”

Ronald Mpofu [email protected]

PLUMTREE’S Mainline FC holds its only hope for football, but fans are left disheartened after a goalless draw against Victoria Falls City FC yesterday.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Division 1 Southern Region League is in its second week, with Mainline FC having already played two matches: losing 5-1 to Casmyn FC at Turkmine Stadium and drawing 0-0 against Victoria Falls City FC at their home ground, Dingumuzi Stadium in Plumtree.

Mainline FC currently occupies 13th position on the league table with just 1 point, and their recent home match saw a disappointing turnout from supporters.

In an interview, the newly appointed head coach for Mainline FC, Siza Mguni said… “It’s one of those games of two halves. They had a chance to steal it first half, thanks to our slow start. We came back stronger and a better side. Second half, we just couldn’t see the ball across the line. Not the result we wanted but coming back from a loss last weekend, we take the point and look forward positively to the next game.”

Mainline FC is set to face Talen Vision on their next match. The team is yet awaiting for an update from ZIFA on where and when the match will played.

Irene Mwanza the Head coach for Victoria Falls City FC said her team created more chances to win, but the opponent’s defence was strong. “We created a lot of chances, I wish we could have won this game. I was appointed Head Coach for this team in September last year. Our 2nd coach is Zivanayi Chawanji and Innocent Ndlovu is our 3rd coach.” She Said

“I am also so excited as I recently received a call from ZIFA to be an Under 20 girls assistant coach for the national team”. She added.

Mainline fans expressed disappointment after the draw against Victoria Falls City FC, with many nostalgically stating, “We miss Gumede,” referring to the team’s former head coach.