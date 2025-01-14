Mainline FC hosts 2025 opening party

Ronald Mpofu, Online Reporter

MAINLINE Football Club director, Mkhulunyelwa Nkomo, welcomed the year 2025 with a celebratory dinner party for team members, held on Saturday evening.

This year marks a significant milestone for Mainline FC as the club celebrates eight years since its inception. Registered with ZIFA, the team competes in the Southern Region Division 1 league. Based in Plumtree town, Mainline FC calls Dingumuzi Stadium its home ground and enjoys unwavering support from a passionate fan base across the region.

Clistone Bhazaya, the team’s Secretary General, opened the event with a warm address before inviting Nkomo to share the evening’s agenda.

“There is nothing to worry about here. I have simply decided to bring everyone I work with together to enjoy this evening. We have nothing to discuss today—tonight is just our dinner as a team, celebrating that we have all made it into the new year, 2025, with God’s grace,” said Nkomo.

Among the distinguished guests were Plumtree Town Secretary, Thembalami Nyoni, and Headman Somfula Sikhathini of Bulilima District Ward 1. The team’s executive members in attendance included Reuben Zinyemba (Vice Chairman), Busani Qedicala Ndiweni (Organising Secretary), and Clistone Bhazaya (Secretary General). Representing the technical department were Paul J. Moyo, Danile Maphosa, and Onias Nyathi, alongside coaches Charlton Nomandla Gumede and Pelin Ndebele. Supporters’ executive members Anele Ndlovu and Nkosilathi Muswela also joined the festivities, along with Mainline Enterprises staff and players, all contributing to the vibrant and joyous atmosphere.