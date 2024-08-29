Mainline FC hosts Victoria Falls’ Mosi Rovers at Dingumuzi Stadium

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

PLUMTREE-based Mainline FC clashes with Mosi Rovers in a ZIFA Southern Region Division 1 football match on Saturday, August 31 at Dingumuzi Stadium in Plumtree.

The four-coach steered team from Plumtree is prepared for its second game after a mid-season break. Mainline FC was last week hosted by Casmyn FC at Turkmine of which they lost 2 – 0.

Speaking to the Chronicle, the team Secretary General, Clistone Bazaya said, they are trying by all means to win in this coming game as they are the hosting team. “We have marketed this game earlier so that we get more of our fans to come and support us on the day, we want to fill up the Dingumuzi Stadium. Our marketing team Nkosinathi Makhosana and Proud Monga also engaged our local broadcaster Radio BuKalanga to advertise on our behalf. Mr Makhosana markets and promotes the game on our social media platforms.

Our four coaches, Chalton N Gumede, Siza Mguni, Pelling Ndebele and Mr Mhlanguli Ncube our goalkeeper coach, are preparing fully to ensure we win in this coming game as last week we were beaten by Casmyn.”

“We are also thankful to our partner Greens Supermarket who supports us in all our games.” added Bazaya.

The team is co-owned by two directors: Mkhulunyelwa Nkomo and Jonathan Ndlovu who is based in South Africa. The team has a board of members consisting of the Technical Director Paul J Moyo,

Technical Advisor Edwin Ncube,

Team Manager Onest Nyathi,

Medical Aiders George Dumbura and Mthulisi Dube.