Mainline FC lands in a draw play with Adachi FC

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

Mainline FC and Adachi FC shared the points in a thrilling Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Southern Region Division 1 League match that ended 0 – 0 at Dingumuzi Stadium on Saturday.

Adachi nearly took the lead through Butholezwe Moyo in the second half as fans screamed and filled the stadium with excitement but the referee chalked it off as the referee adjudged the striker to have handled the balll.

Both teams created scoring opportunities, but neither could find the winning goal.

The draw leaves Mainline FC in 6th place with 28 points, while Adachi sits in 5th place with 34 points.

“This was a fair play to us, Adachi has experienced players and coaches who once played for popular football clubs like Highlanders FC. Peter Nkomo, their goalkeeper coach was once a goalkeeper for Highlanders.” said Charlton Gumede, Mainline FC coach.

The next match Mainline FC faces Talen Vision on September 21, 2024 at Filabusi Primary School.