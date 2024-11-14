Mainline FC secures 5th position on the Log with 2-0 victory over Indlovu Iyanyathela FC
Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]
IN a Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Southern Region Division (1) league match that took place last weekend in Plumtree Dingumuzi stadium on November 9, 2024, Mainline FC secured its 5th spot on the Log after winning 2 – 0 against Indlovu Iyanyathela FC.
The teams were evenly balanced until Jephias Sibanda scored in the 36th minute. Zengempilo Khupe, the team’s captain netted the second goal in 67th minute. Mainline FC maintained a high-intensity attacking strategy which compelled Indlovu Iyanyathela FC to adjust their defensive posture, prompting them to regroup and reinforce their defensive lines. The match ended 2 – 0.
SOUTHERN REGION DIVISION ONE SOCCER LEAGUE
WEEK 28 LOG STANDING AS AT 09 NOVEMBER 2024
|No
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|ZPC HWANGE
|28
|23
|4
|1
|54
|9
|45
|73
|2
|CASMYN
|28
|17
|5
|6
|35
|12
|23
|56
|3
|NKAYI UNITED
|28
|13
|8
|7
|39
|23
|16
|47
|4
|ADACHI FC
|28
|12
|8
|8
|25
|23
|2
|44
|5
|MAINLINE
|28
|12
|7
|9
|24
|17
|7
|43
|6
|ZIM SAINTS
|28
|11
|10
|7
|35
|29
|6
|43
|7
|ZEBRA REVOLUTION
|28
|11
|7
|10
|42
|41
|1
|40
|8
|BULAWAYO CITY
|28
|11
|4
|13
|28
|29
|-1
|37
|9
|INDLOVU IYANYATHELA
|28
|9
|8
|11
|29
|33
|-4
|35
|10
|VIC FALLS CITY
|28
|8
|9
|11
|24
|30
|-6
|33
|11
|DRC UNITED
|28
|9
|6
|13
|19
|29
|-10
|33
|12
|JORDAN
|28
|9
|5
|13
|22
|32
|-10
|32
|13
|BOSSO 90
|28
|7
|10
|11
|27
|37
|-10
|31
|14
|TALEN VISION
|28
|7
|9
|12
|23
|27
|-4
|30
|15
|MOSI ROVERS
|28
|6
|9
|15
|19
|36
|-20
|27
|16
|AJAX HOTSPURS
|28
|2
|6
|20
|18
|53
|-35
|12
Comments