Maintain clean environment to fight Covid-19 – Minister

Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu leads the clean up along Park Way drive in Victoria Falls

Prosper Ndlovu, in Victoria Falls

ENVIRONMENT, Climate ,Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, has called on the nation to maintain clean surroundings while adhering to recommended health guidelines to effectively fight the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

He was leading a clean-up exercise in the resort town Friday morning, where he pointed out that environment conservation was a key factor in enhancing tourism destination attraction.



The minister commended the local authority for striving to keep clean streets as the town is litter-free. He applauded Zimbabweans for embracing the national cleanup drive, which is conducted monthly and is in its 20th segment following its launch by President Mnangagwa last year.

The media has also played a key role in terms of enviromental consciousness and awareness, he said.

Ndlovu was accompanied by players in the tourism sector and senior directors of parastatals under the ministry such as EMA, Forestry Commission, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority. ZimParks and Victoria Falls Mayor Councilor Somvelo Dlamini.