Maita Baba Bulawayo album launch: DJ Tira, Shasha, Nomfundo, MsizKay, Mzoe 7, Iyasa and Asaph lined up

Bongani Ndlovu – [email protected]

The stage is set for a first of its kind album launch by Jah Prayzah (pictured) in Bulawayo this evening where he will release the second of his two offerings, Maita Baba.

Award–winning entertainment platform, Gateway Stream Media (GSM), which is a part of the Rainbow Tourism Group, has partnered with Jah Prayzah on the launch of his two albums Chiremerera and Maita Baba.

The first album Chiremerera was launched in Harare yesterday at Old Hararians Sports Club, while the second Maita Baba will be launched at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo today.

Tickets for both shows are already on the market and they are being sold at Med Orange Pharmacies, Booties Pharmacies, Kings Pharmacy, New Ambassador Hotel, The Rainbow Towers Hotel, Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel, and Kadoma Hotel and Conference Centre.

Early bird tickets are pegged at US$15-standard, US$40-VIP, Phase 2 tickets are US$20-standard, US$50 VIP and Phase 3 are US$30-standard and US$50 for VIP.

This is a first as no other local artiste has launched two albums over two days in two cities before.

For the Bulawayo album launch, the line-up includes DJ Tira, Shasha, Nomfundo, Asaph, Ma9ine, Mzoe 7, Msiz’kay and Iyasa with Babongile being the director of ceremonies.

DJ Tira and Nomfundo have confirmed that they will be performing at the Maita Baba album launch today.

Nomfundo expressed her excitement: “I, Nomfundo, am super excited to be performing at Jah Prayzah’s album launch in Bulawayo on the 13th of May, hoping to see you there.”

In an interview, Jah Prayzah said: “I decided to do two separate albums because my fans often request for more wedding and traditional songs. So, I thought this time I would do two separate albums, one full traditional album and one full Afro album with wedding vibes songs as per their requests, and hear what my fans will say”.

He confirmed working with some South African artistes on the Maita Baba album and has collaborated with Feli Nandi on the song — Sarungano.

The Sarungano video, which he posted on YouTube on Monday this week already has over 300 000 views and is trending on YouTube, said the organisers.

Social media is also abuzz with this song with his fans now looking forward to the rest of the album.

According to Feli Nandi, the response to Sarungano has been absolutely amazing.

“We appreciate all the love and support,” she said.

“I am looking forward to a brilliant show of artistic excellence from my brother Jah Prayzah. He is a genius when it comes to his craft so I have no doubt it will be an album launch for the books!”

“Baba Harare with the popular song, The reason why is also part of the line-up and he said fans can look forward to fireworks as usual and they must be ready to put on their dancing shoes.”

Victoria Falls-based Mokoomba said they were excited to be part of the album launch and to share the same stage with Jan Prayzah, Baba Harare and Feli Nandi. They said it is a crossover for the group and they are ready to deliver and widen their audience.

Gateway Stream Media’s Elton Kurima said: “We are excited to be working with Jah Prayzah on the launch of his two albums. We are honoured that Jah Prayzah has chosen to partner with Gateway Stream Media once again in the launch of his albums. Preparations are at an advanced stage. We are confident of great shows on the two days in the two cities”.

With popular artistes, Feli Nandi, Baba Harare, and Mokoomba in the line-up for the Harare launch, revellers were guaranteed an evening of musical pleasure. Abisher Palmer was the director of ceremonies while DJ Luckie Dee and DJ Iroq managed the turn tables.

Gateway Stream Media is Zimbabwe’s first and only multi-dimensional entertainment platform which was developed and launched by Rainbow Tourism Group in December 2020.

Gateway Stream Media pioneered the introduction of the Pay-Per-View and live-streaming concept to the local market as a viable alternative to physical shows.