MaiTT faces jail for theft

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Zimbabwean social media personality, Felistus Murata, popularly known as Mai TT, has been found guilty of theft of trust property by Harare Magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda.

Mai Titi has been remanded in custody pending sentencing, which is expected to take place on Wednesday, June 15th, 2023.

According to ZBC news online, Murata surrendered a hired car as surety to a loan shark before retrieving it and surrendered an invalid passport as surety.

In her judgment the magistrate described the case as a “classic case of theft of trust property.”