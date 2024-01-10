Online Writer

MAIZE MEAL must be affordable to ensure household and national food security, the Government has said.

Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos made these remarks during a tour of National Foods in Harare on Tuesday.

“We want stability of prices; affordable and quality products to the people.

“We are already seeing normalisation of the market. We want the public to be comfortable. Our millers are working hard. We have no challenges with maize meal as you can see,” he said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri praised the company’s investment in the country’s agriculture.

“We have seen great dedication from their work and definitely they are producing as much as they should,” he said.

“We advise the private sector to really work together with our Government programmes. The focus is the same. We want to produce enough food for the country, so we need them to produce their raw materials so that the entire value is impacted.”

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president Mr Denford Mutashu said: “After addressing the availability, we shift focus to affordability. Maize meal must be affordable to all.”