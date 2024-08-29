Major boost for Warriors as Khama Billiat returns

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

NEW Warriors coach, Michael Nees made a triumphant announcement yesterday as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers draw near.

Khama Billiat (33), the in-form Yadah star who previously retired from international football, reversed his retirement and was immediately added to the national squad, which goes into camp in Kampala, Uganda, to face Kenya and Cameroon in back-to-back qualifiers next month.

Nees, who arrived in the country last week to begin work, wasted no time in engaging the forward to reconsider his position.

With 10 goals and five assists in the local league this season, Billiat is enjoying a new lease of life.

This addition of the revived Billiat to the squad is set to boost expectations among Zimbabwe football fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the return of a playmaker to the team.

Billiat yesterday announced that he was ready to represent the country with Zifa almost instantly making it public that he had been drafted into the Warriors squad to play in the back-to-back Afcon qualifiers.

The Warriors play Kenya at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala on September 6 before hosting Cameroon at the same facility four days later.

Zifa were forced to settle for the venue as there is no approved stadium in the country to host international matches.

But it is the coming in of a new coach and return of Billiat that has raised expectations.

“This season has been among the best phases of my football career. I have played on grand stages, but nothing beats expressing myself in front of my people. Every time I step on the turf, I am motivated to do my best for my team and the thousands who love this sport,” said Billiat.

“I feel I still have something to give to Zimbabwean football, locally and internationally. I have been reflecting deeply and I am convinced there is one chapter, which remains unfinished – between Khama Billiat and the Zimbabwe national football team – I have RECONSIDERED my decision to retire and would love to REPRESENT my country one more time. I will continue to work hard on the field and hopefully help the nation in a positive way. I love my country and stand ready to serve if afforded a chance.”

Billiat hailed Yadah for the role they have played in his revival.

“I obviously appreciate Yadah and Prophet Walter Magaya for giving me a platform, a conducive one for that matter, to showcase myself again,” he added.

“I am really happy to be back and I am keen to help my country in every way possible to do well at international level.”

And Zifa immediately revealed that Billiat had been added to the squad for next week’s crucial matches.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) is thrilled to announce the return of Khama Billiat to the Warriors squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon, slated for September,” Zifa said in a statement.

“Following fruitful discussions between Khama Billiat and head coach Michael Nees, the dynamic forward has been officially added to the national team squad, which was initially announced on Monday”.

The Warriors have been struggling without a playmaker in their recent outings and the coming in of Billiat is expected to add some conviction to the squad.

Billiat is the joint-leading Premier Soccer League scorer with 10 goals to his name along with CAPS United’s William Manondo and Tymon Machope of Simba Bhora.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star won the July Player of the Month and is one of the leading contenders for the Soccer Star of the Year accolade this season.