Major bridge that links Nembudziya and Gokwe South District washed away by floods

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

SESAME Bridge that links Nembudziya and Gokwe South District was destroyed by floods yesterday.

Stranded travellers on both sides of the bridge watch in disbelief as swelling floods made travel across impossible.

Gokwe South District chairperson of the civil protection committee Ms Netsai Mushauri confirmed the incident and issued a statement to warn travellers.

“Please be advised that Sesame Bridge (after CMB, on way to Nembudziya) has been swept away cutting passage of vehicles and pedestrians. Please do not attempt to cross the flooded river by any other means as it is very dangerous. You are therefore advised to use the Kadoma Sanyati Road to access Nembudziya,” said Ms Mushauri.