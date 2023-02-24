Major facelift for Beitbridge’s Dulivhadzimo on cards

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

BEITBRIDGE’S oldest residential area, Dulivhadzimo, which is susceptible to floods is set for a major facelift as the council plans to embark on an urban renewal program.

Over the years, some parts of the suburb have gone through expensive decay. To reverse the decay, the council has issued a tender for firms to undertake feasibility studies for urban renewal.

“Municipality of Beitbridge invites bidders from suitable and qualified Consultants to undertake a feasibility study for Urban Renewal.

“There is a section of the old part of the Dulivhadzimo suburb which is susceptible to floods. Urban regeneration has been a leading concern in the oldest urban suburbs,” said the council in a notice today.

“Dulivhadzimo Township Urbanization has undergone profound urban decay and social contestation for which has emerged a viable solution.”

The local authority said communities in Dulivhadzimo Township are affected by floods and there was a need for a lasting solution to the perennial problem.

In the past three years, Beitbridge border town has been the centre of a massive infrastructure development revolution as the country gradually drifts towards attaining a middle-class income economy by the year 2030.

Some of the notable projects include the US$300 million border modernisation, Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), water, sewer, and housing development, among others.

In July 2018, President Mnangagwa presided over a ground-breaking ceremony at Beitbridge Border Post, ahead of its revamping at a cost of US$300 million in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post is in line with the country’s Vision 2030 of attaining an upper middle-income economy.

It is one of the key projects being undertaken by the Second Republic to promote the ease of doing business and trade facilitation.

The district’s population has been growing rapidly in the last decade due to its geographical location and proximity to Sadc and Africa’s economic powerhouse, South Africa.