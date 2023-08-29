Major League DJz delivers spring anthem “All Night Long”

Showbiz Reporter

South African powerhouse DJ duo, Major League DJz have released a new single All Night Long assisted by Elaine and Yumbs.

All Night Long is a South African dance music lover’s dream. Although recorded in LA, the record feels like a hot night out in Johannesburg, with Elaine’s intoxicating vocals as the driving force as she sings ‘If this is a dream don’t wake me up’. A celebration of black love and romance, All Night Long is set to be the first of new music from the duo this year.

Over the past few months Major League DJz has had successful releases including Piano Republik, a joint project with Major Lazor and LIVE shows globally. The duo was recently on the road bringing Amapiano to the world stage with a full US tour. Fans can also expect new Balcony Mixes on the horizon.

“The aim was to put out a single that would resonate with our fans as we now get ready for the spring/summer. We have played it at multiple shows and the reaction from the fans has been so positive that we had no choice but to give the people what they want,” says Major League.