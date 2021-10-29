Major League DJz expected in Zim today

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE festive season is surely upon us with fun lovers on cloud nine as they are anticipating the Major League DJz arrival in the country today for performances in Harare and Bulawayo over the weekend.

The American-born Amapiano musos who were raised in South Africa are expected to touch down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport today.

Harare will become the first city to host the twin brothers Bandile and Banele Mbere tomorrow at Palm Estate in Borrowdale with Bulawayo closing off the weekend on Sunday. For the Harare show, the duo will be backed by Raydizz, Langton B, Kikky Badass, Rimo, Judgement Yard, C-Skillz, Nyu Vyb, Takura, Nutty O, Klique, Patreezy and MC Cut.

In Bulawayo, Asaph will lead the show at The Smokehouse in Hillside accompanied by DJ Rimo, DJs Nospa, C-Skillz, Easi T.R.T, DJ Stokswit and Keezy AM.

Event spokesperson, C-Skills (real name Calvin Mhike), a DJ who is known as the king of decks said the duo will give revellers a feel of numerous hits that they feature on including Le Plane E’Landile, Ndinaledi, Careless Whisper and Amanikiniki among many others. He said they will seal off both nights with a feel of their popular Amapiano balcony mix vibe.

C-Skillz who plays at Hood Sensation in Harare said the nation will come alive this weekend on shows that will seriously observe Covid-19 protocols and set Level 2 lockdown measures.

“Major League DJz will be arriving in Zimbabwe on Friday and they’re raring to perform in Zimbabwe. The fun will start in Harare then head to Bulawayo with all shows set to observe all the Covid-19 protocols set by Government,” said C-Skillz.

He said the shows will be warm up events to usher people into the festive season.

“Entertainment is life and with these shows, we’re beginning to set the pace for 2021 as we head to closing the year on a high note,” said C-Skillz.

Also part of the line-up in both cities, C-Skills said revellers should be geared to be treated to a fine selection of RnB, hip-hop, Afro-beats, trap and dancehall.

C-Skills said the two events are in celebration of Harare socialite Collin “Cococo” Manyore’s birthday. Cococo is slowly taking over the entertainment industry as he is working on launching an entertainment company with C-Skillz. — @mthabisi_mthire