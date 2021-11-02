Major League DJz set mood for festive season

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ONE of South Africa’s hottest acts, the Major League DJz, brought Bulawayo to a standstill with a five-star performance that seemed to usher in the festive season early at the Smoke House on Sunday evening.

In what was their debut outing in the City of Kings, Major League showcased why they have become one of Amapiano’s hottest and most sought-after acts, giving a lively and flawless display on the decks which went a long way in justifying their top billing.

As if making up for the flop in Harare the previous night, the twin brothers, real names Banele and Bandile Mbere, kept revelers on their feet, inspiring dance moves from an electric crowd that seemed to reaffirm Bulawayo’s status as the party capital of the country.

Fresh from their performances in the United States, Dubai and the United Kingdom, the twin brothers, who pioneered the popular Amapiano Balcony Mixes, experienced some power glitches at the beginning of their set but that only served as a hype to the expectant crowd whose patience was rewarded with a top-notch performance.

Both performers and the crowd had to show remarkable patience at the start of the set, as sound problems threatened to derail what was perhaps the most anticipated show in 2021, a year in which Covid-19 has once again left fun-lovers thirsting for live entertainment.

When the twins went on the decks, the stage had already been warmed by award winning Bulawayo hip hop chanter Asaph, DJs Rimo, DJ C-Skillz, Easi T.R.T, Stokswit and Keezy AM who gave good accounts of themselves.

Coming a few weeks after Virgo Deep, also from South Africa, became the first foreign act to perform after the ban on nightclubs and public shows was lifted, the Major League DJz hour-and- a-half set gave a glimpse of what life was like in the City of Kings before Covid-19 set in.

Euphoria gripped the venue as the twins made it to the stage in what was the beginning of a scintillating show, whose hallmark was a string of Amapiano chart toppers that were mixed immaculately by Major League.

The pair proved that they are not only a force on the decks but are well-rounded performers, with one of the twins driving the crowd into a frenzy after he climbed on the DJ table, interacting with fans while showing off some sleek dance moves.

After the aborted Harare gig, the Bulawayo leg dubbed as “The city shutdown” attracted patrons from the capital including well known big spenders, the Power Circle, Mike Chimombe, Tazvi “Chief J” Mhaka, Patrick Chimpa and Hedley “Papii Chullo” Mobbs.

Also in attendance was Tonderai “Boss Pound” Sakupwanya who recently trended after splashing half a million rands at a nightclub in South Africa.

A walk through the VVIP parking lot confirmed that the big spenders were indeed in town for an event that had been buzzing on social media for weeks.

The line-up of top of the range SUV cars was only a hint of what would take place inside the venue, with no expense spared as ‘major league’ spenders filled tables with expensive bottles of whiskey, cognac and champagne. The general area was the life of the party, with revellers showcasing the party spirit that Bulawayo is renowned for.

After the Major League set, music lovers were treated to music by DJ Nospa alongside MC Babongile Sikhonjwa.

To make up for the Harare flop, the Major League DJz have pledged that they will be back in the country on December 22 for a free show in the capital. — @mthabisi_mthire