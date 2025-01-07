Major overhaul for Simba Bhora…Ndiraya, 13 players dump PSL champions

Eddie Chikamhi, Zimpapers Sports Hub

PREMIER Soccer League champions, Simba Bhora, are undergoing a major overhaul following the departure of title-winning coach and 13 players.

Tonderai Ndiraya is now the new head coach at newcomers Scottland FC.

Simba Bhora have since unveiled former Dynamos assistant coach, Joel Luphahla, as Ndiraya’s successor.

Apart from Ndiraya, Simba Bhora also bade farewell to 13 first-team players, including Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona, goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, Tichaona Chipunza and Vassili Kawe, who have since joined Scottland.

Other players, who have left Simba Bhora, include Partson Jaure, Mthokozisi Msebe, Tymon Mvula, Perfect Chikwende, Valentine Musarurwa, Albert Manenji, Simbarashe Maramwidze, Onifade Obubaka and Talent Chawapiwa.

Scottland have been the busiest of the 18 Premiership clubs during the festive period and are expected to make more announcements in the build-up to the new season.

The Mabvuku side, which has also been shaping its administrative structures after announcing sponsorship deals as well as the recruitment of new chief executive officer, Ronald Moyo recently, proclaimed Ndiraya’s arrival on its social media platforms yesterday in a major step that could signal its intent in the 2025 season.

Ndiraya won the Castle Lager Premiership with Simba Bhora in only their second season last year.

Scottland made their move on the coach and then sponsored a three-week trip to Turkey as part of an exchange programme with Kocaelispor, a First Division club in the Turkish Football Federation second tier.

The former Dynamos coach returned from the Eastern European country at the weekend, ahead of his unveiling.

Ndiraya has long been linked with the move to the new boys but recently, the rumour mill had been spreading word that legendary Callisto Pasuwa had come into the mix after ending his successful stint with Malawian giants, Nyasa Big Bullets.

But the Mabvuku side put to rest that speculation by announcing that Ndiraya will take over from Genesis Mangombe, who helped the team secure promotion by winning the Zifa Northern Region Division One League, last season.

Ndiraya comes under the weight of expectations after leading Simba Bhora to their maiden title in only their second season in the Premiership last year.

Simba Bhora confirmed Ndiraya’s departure.

“Simba Bhora FC and head coach Tonderai Ndiraya, have mutually agreed to part ways. The club expresses gratitude to Ndiraya for the last two seasons where he presided over 12th and first-position finishes. We wish Stanza the very best for the future.

“Meanwhile, Joel Luphahla is set to take over from Ndiraya as head coach. Luphahla brings a wealth of local football experience to the club, having most recently served as the Dynamos assistant coach,” said Simba Bhora.

On the departing stars, Simba Bhora said: “We appreciate your dedication to the growth of the Simba Bhora brand and will always value your contribution to our success in the 2024 season. Simba Bhora wishes you continued success in your future endeavours.”

Striker Tymon Machope, who has been linked with a move to Scottland, was among the players that reported for pre-season yesterday along with Tinashe Balakasi, Billy Veremu, Isheanesu Mauchi and goalkeeper, Simba Chinani.

Simba Bhora will fight on two fronts this year as they are also set to represent the nation in the Caf Champions League.